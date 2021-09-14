The Lark Angels Foundation’s 5th Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser is on September 24th

Clear your calendar for September 24th! 107.7 Pulse FM is hosting and promoting the 5th Anniversary 2021 Black Tie Gala Fundraiser event for the Lark Angels Foundation, and we are hoping you will join us.

Here is the event information from the Lark Angels Foundation:

Please enjoy our Gala Speakers’ video presentations below, in which they will help you understand the benefits of sensory stimulation for dementia and brain injury patients, and the goals of the Lark Angels Foundation.

We are asking for your support during this challenging time.

On September 24, our team and special guests we will be at HealthTech Connex, with 107.7 Pulse FM, broadcasting as we celebrate our 5th Anniversary and show our guests our first sensory stimulation environment. We hope you will listen to Pulse FM 107.7 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm to hear our guests talk about why the work of the Lark Angels Foundation is so valuable. And we hope that you will give generously to support our efforts to build our next Sensory Stimulation Room at the Legion Veterans Village in Surrey, where it will benefit Seniors, First Responders, Veterans, and others who are living with dementia, brain injury, PTSD, and other cognitive disorders.

Sensory Stimulation opens many cognitive doors. Our dream at Lark Angels Foundation is to offer this room to any and all residents of the community as a safe place to feel secure, comfortable, and engaged, allowing a person to experience new things.

We have also partnered with the Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic, where a Sensory Stimulation Room installation is planned, and we help brain injury patients finance PONS therapy at the clinic, which can help patients regain their balance and ability to walk.

With the help of yourself and other dedicated professional people, we hope to have the first complete sensory home in Surrey, BC. Moving forward, Lark Angels Foundation hopes to be of help to others in building Sensory Stimulation Rooms or wards.

Thank you for your time and contributions.

Visit the Lark Angels Foundation website HERE to Volunteer or Donate today!

Watch videos from their youtube channel to learn more HERE.