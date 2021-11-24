The SPCA Is Reducing Adoption Fees By 50% To Free Up Space For Flood Impacted Animals

If you’ve been looking for a good time to adopt a pet, look no further, it’s NOW! The SPCA is trying to free up space in their shelters for emergency boarding of animals impacted by floods across B.C. With adoption fees reduced by 50% NOW until Dec 8th, you can get all the love at half the price! 🐾 ⁠

Here’s how: ⁠

1. View animals online at www.adopt.spca.bc.ca 🐱⁠

2. Submit an online application at spca.bc.ca/adoption/application-forms 🐶 ⁠

3. If it looks like it could be a match, staff will reach out to arrange next steps! 🐰⁠

Adopt your BFF today and help save a life!