The SPCA Needs Help Providing Medical Care For 2 Sweet Pups Found In Horrible Conditions

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help provide emergency medical care for two puppies who, along with their five siblings, were found in awful living conditions. They were apparently living in a trailer with a number of animals, with little space and no access to food or water. The puppies were anemic, dehydrated, and not eating.

All of the puppies will need vaccines and other veterinary treatments, including deworming and spaying and neutering. And once they are feeling better & healthy they will be available for adoption.

Two of the chocolate lab puppies, Chuck and Stu, were riddled with parasites and needed extra special medical care.

awe at their cute little faces below!