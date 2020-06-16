The World Will End This Sunday (according to the Mayans)

According to the Mayan Calendar the end of the world was supposed to be on December 21st, 2012. When we switched over to Gregorian Calendar we lost 11 days per year. Apparently if you take that math into account the actual date for the end of the world would be June 21st, 2020! (a.k.a this Sunday!)

Because the only thing missing from 2020 is the Mayan apocalypse. If you knew today was your last day – what would you do?