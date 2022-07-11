Thor 4 Is Lightin’ Up The Box Office Once Again

Thor Love & Thunder the fourth solo Thor movie came out this past weekend and it had the biggest opening for a Thor movie to date! It grossed just over $300 million at the global box office setting yet another reminder that people are heading back to the movie theatres in droves and squashing concerns that the Covid-19 pandemic was still hampering box office returns. With that said critics are saying that it’s kind of meh with 68% on Rotten Tomatoes but actual audience members the general public are being a lot kinder at 81%. It also marks the 29th Marvel movie in the MCU to come out since Iron Man all the way back in 2008. Out of the 29 there’s only really a couple that aren’t that good which is remarkable considering the sometimes over saturation of superhero movies in market. It’ll be interesting to see if audience interest starts to wain in the coming years but Marvel and Disney don’t seem to have any plans to slow down and how can you blame them when literally every movie they make ends up bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars.

I hear the comparison between westerns and superhero movies a lot. Not in the sense that they’re similar in story but similar in the way that there was a time in the 50’s/60’s/70’s where there was a new cowboy every couple of weeks and after awhile the quality started to wain and audience interest began to slow. Only time will tell if the same thing happens with Thor and all of his buddies but until then I’m a happy camper.

Top Gun: Maverick is also going to cross $600 million domestically over the next couple weeks and enter the top ten highest grossing movies in North America. I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve seen it three times in theatres. Yes THREE times! A fourth might be in the cards.

– Jeremy