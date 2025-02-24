Thousands sign petition asking government to remove Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship

Petition accuses Trump adviser of ‘attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty
NDP member of Parliament Charlie Angus wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to revoke Elon Musk’s dual-citizenship status and Canadian passport — and to apply pressure, the outspoken critic of the billionaire businessman is sponsoring an electronic petition calling on the government to do that, “effective immediately.”
The parliamentary e-petition accuses Musk of “using his wealth and power” in the Trump administration to influence Canada’s elections and says he has engaged in “activities that go against the national interest of Canada.”
“He has now become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty,” the online petition says.
Last month, Musk used his social media platform X several times to comment on Canadian politics. He strongly endorsed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and called Trudeau an “insufferable tool.”
The petition — initiated by Qualia Reed, a Nanaimo, B.C., author — is to be presented to the House of Commons once a new session begins.
It began collecting signatures on Thursday. As of late Saturday, it had more than 34,000 signatures from across Canada; by Sunday morning, the number of signatures had hit 76,000 and was still growing.
Parliamentary e-petitions began in 2015. While some may garner huge support, they don’t put the government under any legal obligation to change its policies. The House of Commons website describes them as a means to “draw attention to an issue of public interest or concern” or to “request” action.
Musk is a key adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, described as the president’s cost-cutting chief as he works to slash government spending with his Department of Government Efficiency.
Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, but has Canadian citizenship through his Regina-born mother.
Trump has threatened to impose widespread tariffs on Canadian products and has openly mused about Canada becoming the 51st state, drawing the ire of millions of Canadians. Musk has borrowed Trump’s language to refer to Trudeau as a “governor.”
The House of Commons is slated to resume sitting on March 24 but it’s widely expected that a general election will be called before MPs return. The petition says it will be collecting signatures until June 20.
With files from The Canadian Press