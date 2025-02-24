Thousands sign petition asking government to remove Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship

Petition accuses Trump adviser of ‘attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty

NDP member of Parliament Charlie Angus wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to revoke Elon Musk’s dual-citizenship status and Canadian passport — and to apply pressure, the outspoken critic of the billionaire businessman is sponsoring an electronic petition calling on the government to do that, “effective immediately.”

The parliamentary e-petition accuses Musk of “using his wealth and power” in the Trump administration to influence Canada’s elections and says he has engaged in “activities that go against the national interest of Canada.”

“He has now become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty,” the online petition says.

Last month, Musk used his social media platform X several times to comment on Canadian politics. He strongly endorsed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and called Trudeau an “insufferable tool.”

The petition — initiated by Qualia Reed, a Nanaimo, B.C., author — is to be presented to the House of Commons once a new session begins.

It began collecting signatures on Thursday. As of late Saturday, it had more than 34,000 signatures from across Canada; by Sunday morning, the number of signatures had hit 76,000 and was still growing.

Parliamentary e-petitions began in 2015. While some may garner huge support, they don’t put the government under any legal obligation to change its policies. The House of Commons website describes them as a means to “draw attention to an issue of public interest or concern” or to “request” action.