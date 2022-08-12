Tinder Came In First Place… As The Most Hated App

I’ve somehow managed to successfully dodge the world of dating apps. Well almost. I had Tinder all the way back in either 2013 or 2014 when it first came out. Me and all my dumb friends were like “Oh this is awesome we’re gonna meet all these hot ladies that will all like us a lot and we’ll get girlfriends right away!” Suffice to say after two weeks I was over it, didn’t like the vibe, deleted it and never looked back. Since then as you know probably a hundred different types of dating apps have popped up ranging with all different preferences, goals and intentions.

I’ve been lucky enough that I met my much better half in real life and never went back to the digital dating game but a lot of people are constantly in and out of it. To be honest it can be very difficult to meet new people in this city or any city in fact, especially as you get older so I don’t blame people for having to adapt their approach in getting out there. But a recent study came out that studied around 3 million geotagged tweets that analyzed 87 different apps across North America and the results came back with Tinder being crowned the number one most loathed app on the market.

Not only number one in North America but it also came in first place in 18 other countries as well. But at the same time it’s also the most popular dating app. So I guess with a lot of fans comes a lot of haters. I’m just glad those days are behind me (hopefully they stay that way) and I can avoid the mental and emotional rollercoaster of the online dating world.

Do you use Tinder and do you have a love/hate relationship with it?

It feels like it’s here to stay.

– Jeremy