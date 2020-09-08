Trudeau to Make Special Appearance at Surrey’s Digital Top 25 under 25 Awards

This year’s Surrey Board of Trade ‘Top 25 Under 25’ Awards will feature a big name – Justin Trudeau!

The Prime Minister will make a special appearance at Thursday’s virtual awards show that celebrates Surrey’s brightest and hard-working minds under the age of 25.

The 25 winners were chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and uniqueness of their business or community projects.

Isabelle Mercier will also speak at the event.

She co-founded her first business a few years out of her teens, which quickly escalated to become one of Canada’s most awarded branding and creative firms. She has worked with influential and iconic brands like A&W, Robeez Footwear, Earls Restaurants, IMAX Corporation, and HSBC Investments just to name a few.

The ceremony runs 5:30pm – 7pm.

Click here for a list of this year’s winners and email info@businessinsurrey.com to receive a digital link to watch live!