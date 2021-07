Looking for a fun activity to do with the family?! Well look no further! At the Twilight Drive In in Langley you can see so many great movies right now!

Thursday July 8 check out F9: THE FAST SAGA or NOBODY

Friday July 9 – July 15 check out Disney’s CRUELLA or BLACK WIDOW

Tickets start at $25 and go up by person! You can purchase your tickets online HERE

ENJOY!