Vancouver Olympic Cauldron will be Re-lit TOMORROW to Celebrate Canadian Athletes

The olympics kick off tomorrow so naturally, we had to share this story:

The iconic Vancouver 2010 Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza will be relit on the evening of Friday, February 4, to celebrate Canadian athletes competing at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Vancouver Convention Centre and Pavco have indicated that the cauldron will be rekindled between 6 pm and 10 pm. Following tradition, at each and every Olympics, the public is invited to visit and enjoy the cauldron’s illumination.

The cauldron will also be relit again next month on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6 pm to 10 pm to commemorate Canadian athletes participating in the Paralympics.

Additionally, a special maple leaf animation on the Northern Lights exterior roof display of BC Place Stadium will mark the start of both the Olympics and Paralympics.

According to the provincial government, 74 of the 215 Canadian athletes (34%) competing at Beijing 2022 have deep roots in British Columbia, including 34 Olympians who were born or live in the province.

BC also contributed 50% of Team Canada’s 24 medal wins at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

“The success of each athlete representing Canada not only speaks to their incredible athleticism but their perseverance and strength of character. They are truly an inspiration to all British Columbians and a testament to the dedication of their coaches, friends, and families,” reads a joint statement by BC Minister of Tourism Melanie Mark and BC Jobs and Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon, who competed in field hockey for Team Canada in Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008.

“On behalf of Premier John Horgan and our entire government, congratulations to Team Canada. We are incredibly proud of each Olympian and Paralympian, especially those with a BC connection. We join British Columbians province-wide who will be cheering you on. We wish you all the best for a safe and successful Games as you strive for the podium.”

The Winter Olympics will run from February 4 to 20, while the Winter Paralympics will run from March 4 to 13 (DailyHive).

Will you be heading into Vancouver tomorrow to check it out? Let’s chat about it on facebook @Pulse1077!