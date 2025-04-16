Vancouver’s annual free celebration of B.C. spot prawns is back this May

One of the most delicious times of the year is right around the corner: B.C. spot prawn season!

The largest shrimp species found in B.C. waters, spot prawns are distinguished by their white spots on their tails. One of the province’s most celebrated delicacies, the short spot prawn season is punctuated by special menus showcasing the seafood and one major Vancouver event, the annual Spot Prawn Festival.

The Spot Prawn Festival will take place on Sunday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fisherman’s Wharf near Granville Island in Vancouver.

The gathering and its various free and ticketed components celebrate sustainable spot prawn fishery, local fishers, and many talented chefs.

A much-loved tradition that began back in 2006, the annual event is hosted by The Chefs’ Table Society of BC (CTS), Pacific Prawn Fishermen’s Association (PPFA) and acts as a fundraiser to support scholarships for culinary students, and to further education, mentorship, and sustainability initiatives.

“The festival is an exciting kickoff to spot prawn season that gives the culinary community, the fishers and Vancouver’s spot prawns lovers a chance to all share B.C.’s finest spot prawns together,” said Chef Johnny Bridge, President of the Chefs’ Table Society of BC in a media release.

Annual event includes free activities and two ticketed eating opportunities

The free, family-friendly portion of the midday event (held rain or shine) includes the opportunity to buy fresh B.C. spot prawns directly from local fishers, various activities celebrating seafood and sustainability, and cooking demos from top B.C. chefs. Slated to appear on the doc for demos are Stacy Johnston (Poplar Grove Winery), Jonah Joffe (Bar Bravo), Welbert Choi (eatfish.ca), and Sean Murray (Pan Pacific Hotel).

Additionally, there are two ticketed experiences available as part of the Spot Prawn Festival.

Attendees can pre-purchase a portion of spot prawn bisque ($10 plus taxes) served with a bun, which you will collect (and enjoy) in pre-selected time slots between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A second eating option is the Spot Prawn Brunch Experience, which is limited to guests 19 and older and consists of a stand-up grazing event featuring six spot prawn dishes paired with local wine and beer and a sweet treat to finish. The brunch has two available seatings (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m.) and is priced at $79 per person (plus taxes). Tickets are limited and need to be secured in advance.

The brunch dishes will be created by several fantastic local chefs, though which half dozen will be featured in each seating will not be announced in advance. Participating chefs are as follows:

Adam Middleton, ARC Restaurant & Bar

Antonio Martin, Haven Kitchen + Bar

Bobby Milheron, Wentworth Hospitality (Tableau Bistro, Homer St. Café & Bar, Maxine’s)

Felix Zhou, Personas Patio + Restaurant + Lounge

Hiran Perera, The Barley Merchant Taphouse

Ian Ulep, Bacaro

Johnny Jang, Lift Bar and Grill

Jon Lee, Good Thief

Lina Caschetto, Say Hey Cafe

Robert Lee, Glowbal

Steve Kuan, Torafuku

When: Sunday, May 25, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf – 1505 W 1st Ave

Cost: Free entry to event area. Bisque is $10 per serving; Brunch is $79 per person. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.