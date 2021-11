I’ve never seen a more accurate video… The Halloween candy hangover is REAL! Check out this awesome viral video made by the Holderness family below:

It’s the worst Monday of school you’ve ever had. Raise your hand if you want to go back to bed #halloweenhangover #comedy #parody __ Thanks for being here! We’re Kim and Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family. We create original music, song parodies, and skits to poke fun of ourselves, the world we live in, and (hopefully) make you laugh.