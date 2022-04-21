Wendy’s is launching new breakfast items on May 2nd! (SEE PHOTOS HERE)

Food news!!! Wendy’s recently announced they’ll be launching a bunch of new breakfast options across Canada starting May 2.

This includes the addition of freshly brewed coffee, iced coffee, breakfast sandwiches and seasoned potatoes.

Heres some photos of the new items:

Wendy’s breakfast with a Vanilla Frostyccino and Seasoned Potatoes

wendy's breakfast

Breakfast Baconator

Wendy's Canada

Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

wendy's breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Wendy's breakfast

Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant

wendy's breakfast

 

YUM! These all look incredible! Which item are you most excited to try? Let us know on Facebook @Pulse1077!

 

-Kate