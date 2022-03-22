What Does it Take to Be a BC Lions Cheerleader?!

What Does it Take to Be a BC Lions Cheerleader?!

By March 22, 2022General

BC Lions held its latest cheerleading tryout this past weekend in White Rock where approximately 100 to 150 dancers auditioned to fill 40 final game day positions.

 

Did you know a BC Lions Cheerleader makes, on average, $8,000 a year? They perform around a dozen times a season, which works out to around $650/game! Not bad for shaking pom poms!

So, what does it take to be a cheerleader? Here’s the criteria:

  • In order to audition, dancers must have graduated high school and be over the age of 19 as of June 2022.
  • Choreographed dance team members must have a minimum of 7 years dance training.
  • It is expected that you will be in “good physical condition” and that you have a high level of dance experience. Um… yeah, check out just how fit these women were at the 2015 audition!

  • Dancers are not restricted by gender. All welcome.
  • Must be free every Sunday night to practice
  • Most importantly have a positive attitude, work hard, and have fun!
  • And…..and if you know who the Barry Manilow is,  please don’t come! (ok, may have made that one up!)