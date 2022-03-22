What Does it Take to Be a BC Lions Cheerleader?!

BC Lions held its latest cheerleading tryout this past weekend in White Rock where approximately 100 to 150 dancers auditioned to fill 40 final game day positions.

Did you know a BC Lions Cheerleader makes, on average, $8,000 a year? They perform around a dozen times a season, which works out to around $650/game! Not bad for shaking pom poms!

So, what does it take to be a cheerleader? Here’s the criteria: