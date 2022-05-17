What We’re Watching – Leslie & Jac

LESLIE’S RECOMENDATIONS:

Station 11: 4/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Senior Year: 2.5/5 ⭐ ⭐ (would recommend as a silly watch)

Our Father: 3.5/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

JACLYN’S RECOMENDATIONS

How I Met Your Father: 4/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

The Girl From Plainville: 3.5/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (only 1 episode in)

White Lotus: 1/5 ⭐

The only reason this even gets 1 for me is because the actors were amazing in their roles. But that being said.. I didn’t LOVE any of the characters, you didn’t connect to them because they’re all kind of bad people… Decide for yourself but it was too slow for me!