Limited Series have become the new IT shows to watch, which means we watch them within a week and need new shows to more often. Well don’t you worry we’ve got you covered, here are the shows we’ve most recently watched & YES we recommend them.. Well most of them.

Leslie’s Show Picks:

Julia – 4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (still watching)

Anatomy Of A Scandal – 3.5/5 ⭐⭐⭐

White Hot – 3/5 ⭐⭐⭐

Jaclyn’s Picks:

Mare Of Easttown – 5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Kardashians – 3.5/5 ⭐⭐⭐(still watching)

White Lotus – 3/5 ⭐⭐⭐(still watching)