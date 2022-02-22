What’s Trending: Channing Tatum loves to eat! Britney’s writing a book! Plus more on Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley!

Channing Tatum says that he almost said NO to Magic Mike 3! The third film in the series is currently in production, and in a recent interview Channing talked about how he was very hesitant to return to the franchise because of the diet that was required for him to look the way he did! He said that the role required him to basically starve himself, and that at 41 years old, it’s a lot harder on his body than it used to be! Thankfully though, he did agree to the role, and even noted that he might be interested in doing more sequels, specifically when he’s much older, like a ‘grumpy old men’ version!
Britney Spears is getting read to tell all! Many of us have been speculating that she might do a special interview with Oprah when the time is right, but this morning we’ve learned that Brit has inked a deal to write a tell all book for 15 Million dollars! This news comes after Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, wrote her own tell all book about the family and Brit’s conservatorship, which Britney has spoken out against. Jamie Lynn’s book has fallen dramatically on the Amazon top sellers list after Britney’s comments about it. No word on when the Britney book will be out, or what it will be called, but you can be sure it will be a hot topic!
There’s more news about the breakup of Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley this morning. The two broke off their engagement recently, following rumors that they had political differences. Well it sounds like things are still amicable between the two, for the moment at least! Rodgers posted a photo of the two of the cuddling, along with a caption saying “thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”