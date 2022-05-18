What’s Trending- Chris Rock might host the 2023 Oscars, Is Nick Cannon getting a vasectomy?! & MORE

Could we see Chris Rock as the 2023 Oscars Host?

Chris Rock could very well be the host of the 2023 Oscars??

An executive at ABC has already said he’s open to the idea. He wants to make next year’s show, quote, “even better.” Ratings were up by 58% this year. There were 16.6 million viewers compared to last year’s 9.8 million. So I’d imagine, making Chris host could help keep viewership up. At least we wouldn’t have to worry about Will Smith slapping him. He’s banned for 10 years, remember? Next year’s ceremony will take place Sunday, March 12th. So there’s plenty of time to decide.

Sarah Jessica Parker hasn’t spoken to Chris Noth since sexual assault allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker hasn’t said a word to her on-screen husband Chris Noth since he was slapped with bombshell sexual assault allegations by two women. Addressing her soured relationship with Noth since the allegations came to light, the 57-year-old actress admitted she’s no longer close friends with him.

“I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it …” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked if she’s spoken to Noth, Parker simply replied, “No.” Noth — best known for his role as John Preston AKA Mr. Big on “Sex and the City” as well as “And Just Like That” — vehemently denied the allegations made against him in December. It was alleged the actor preyed upon two star-struck young women — one in 2004 and the other in 2015 — after luring them to private areas where he forced himself on them, the accusers claimed. Parker and her fellow co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joined statement shortly after Noth was slapped with the allegations.

How Does Tom Cruise Celebrate His Birthday? With an 8-Hour Aviation Meeting

A director who worked with Tom Cruise says that Tom wanted to celebrate his own birthday by having an eight-hour meeting. He told the director, quote, “I want to be making a movie. That’s the best birthday present.”

Director Doug Liman lived with Tom while they were making the 2017 movie “American Made”. Now, Tom’s birthday is July 3rd, and the holiday weekend was coming up. So Doug asked him if he was going anywhere to celebrate. But Tom said that since they had the 3rd off, he thought they could use it to have an eight-hour aviation meeting that they were having trouble scheduling.

Doug says, quote, “I am beyond tired and I’m like, ‘You want to have an eight-hour meeting on your birthday?’ He said, ‘Yes, that’s what I want for my birthday. I want to be making a movie. That’s the best birthday present.'” Tom didn’t even want a cake, because he doesn’t eat it. Doug says, quote, “You don’t get to look the way he looks, by eating birthday cake. You have to make a life choice there.”

Nick Cannon Reveals Vasectomy Consultation: ‘I Ain’t Looking to Populate the Earth Completely’

With his eighth child on the way, the “Masked Singer” host says he already struggles with guilt over “not having enough time to spend with all of my children.”