What’s Trending- Drake looses massive sports bet, Details on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter & MORE  

Drake could have cashed in over $2 million on a sports bet

Drake has threw down one big sports last night.

The Canadian hip hop artist and Raptors global ambassador shared a betting slip on his Instagram story, showing that he wagered over $400,000 on a three-game parlay.

“Lay lay for the day,” Drake wrote on Instagram.

Drake is took the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Boston Red Sox, but also needed the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks to each win their respective NBA playoff games.

If successful, Drake would have added more than $2.2 million to his already large bank account…unfortunately The Brooklyn Nets lost.. and so did Drake.

The “Catch Me Outside” Girl from “Dr. Phil” Has Made $50 Million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. the “Catch Me Outside” girl from “Dr. Phil”, recently bragged that she made $50 million on OnlyFans. When people doubted her, she posted her earnings page. If it’s legit, she’s not lying. Her real name is Danielle Bregoli. . . but she’s also a rapper and social media star.

She’s also FREAKIN’ RICH. She recently bragged that she’s made $50 MILLION on OnlyFans, and a lot of people didn’t believe her.

So she posted information from her earnings page to PROVE what she’s made. And if it’s legit, it shows she’s grossed about $53 million . . . and cleared $43 million after giving OnlyFans their cut.

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 Billion

Elon Musk has sealed a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion US. The move comes after the richest man in the world started buying shares in the company in March, complaining that the social media network wasn’t doing enough to ensure free speech. The company rebuffed his advances for weeks before the two sides struck a deal over the weekend that was made official on Monday.

The purchase price of $54.20 a share is a 38 per cent premium to what the shares were worth before Musk’s stake became public.

Musk reiterated that it was his desire to ensure free speech that compelled him to take over the company.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said Monday, adding that he wants to make the company’s algorithm open source — that is, publicly accessible — to increase trust.

“Twitter has tremendous potential,” he said. “I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Joe Exotic talks about his new Romance Weeks After After Divorce Filing

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” is opening up about his new romance amid his divorce filing from estranged husband Dillon Passage.

In a letter from prison obtained by TMZ reportedly provided by the Tiger King star’s attorney Autumn Beck Blackledge, Joe, 59, says he has been involved with John Graham, whom he met in prison, for over a year, and that the two got engaged in August 2021.