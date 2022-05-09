What’s Trending- Why today’s Wordle changed at the Last Minute, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share first photo of baby & MORE

Sophie Turner reveals why she turned down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation

Sophie Turner admitted she turned down Kendall Jenner’s 2022 Met Gala afterparty invitation because she is too big a fan of the model and her famous family.

“She was at the Met, and I love the Kardashians,” the former “Game of Thrones” actress, 26, told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Friday. “But I think she’s, like, so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to … this low-key afterparty,” Turner continued. “She went, like, ‘Do you want to come?’ And I just went, ‘No, no, I don’t.’ And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I so this to myself?’” The “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star said she went home to sit in bed and eat pasta instead. “I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now, but I’m not,’” she added.

Why The New York Times Changes Today’s Wordle at the Last Minute

If you have not played Wordle today, the New York Times just released a statement about today’s word, and why your word might be different from other users who have already played.

The original Wordle word for today was “fetus.” Due to the Roe v Wade/Supreme Court news about abortions in the United States, the New York Times, who now owns the game, quickly tried to change the word after the word was already live. The Times released a statement saying, “Wordle continues to delight millions of people every day, but as we move it over to The Times’s technology, we have continued to discover challenges.”

They continued, “Today, for example, some users may see an outdated answer that seems closely connected to a major recent news event. This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence — today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share first photo of baby after 100 days in NICU

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby girl, Malti Marie, home on Mother’s Day weekend after she spent more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit.

The couple commemorated the milestone by sharing the first photo of her on social media on Sunday. In the sweet picture, Chopra, 39, is seen holding Malti Marie on her chest, while Jonas, 29, grabs onto her little arm. The “Quantico” star and Jonas Brothers member said in a joint statement alongside the pic, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.”

They added, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.” Chopra and Jonas announced in January that they were “overjoyed” to have welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Britney Spears Says Her Tell-All Book Will Be Dropping At The End Of THIS YEAR!

As you most likely know, a previous report revealed that Britney Spears signed a $15 million landmark book deal with Simon & Schuster back in February. While the pop star has not spilled the deets about the deal, she later confirmed the news that she is in the process of writing a tell-all memoir. And now, it looks like we may have a time frame for when it will be hitting the bookshelves!

Alongside a picture of her wedding veil on the floor and her new cat Wendy laying on top of it, Britney went into a seven-slide rant on Instagram about the “secrets” she wanted to spill about her conservatorship in her upcoming memoir. She began:

“I will be honest I never spoke at all when I was younger. I think I was just shy because I can’t even stand in a room with people I don’t know, my anxiety is absolutely horrible. Or maybe it was the way I was brought up… Meaning by tradition with adults you don’t speak unless your spoken to. I was extremely respectful yes ma’am and no ma’am. I honestly think I was too polite maybe the reason I was taken advantage of most of my life… The secrets I’d had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing. Imagine being told your whole life to be quite.”

Things are about to get interesting!!