What’s Trending With Leslie & Harv- Britney Spears is having a baby, Simon Cowell says he’s done with Botox & MORE

Britney Spears Is Pregnant

Britney Spears might be pregnant. She said on Instagram that she took a pregnancy test and she’s, quote, “having a baby”. And her boyfriend posted about fatherhood being, quote, “the most important job I will ever do.”

In a confusing Instagram post she said, quote, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back . . . My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test . . . and uhhhhh well . . . I am having a baby.”

But then she added, quote, “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If 2 are in there . . . I might just [lose] it . . . I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.” Then she said, quote, “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression . . . I have to say it is absolutely horrible. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love.”

Then her boyfriend Sam posted a picture of two lions with their cub, and said, quote, “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Simon Cowell Is Done Looking Like a “Horror Show” from Botox

Simon Cowell is quitting botox injections and replacing it with facials. He said his face was turning into, quote, “something out a horror film,” that even his eight-year-old son laughed at.

Simonwas at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards . . and some noticed he looked a bit . . . different.

Simon was there with his fellow “America’s Got Talent” judges and host to accept the award for Favorite Reality Series.

Well, here’s why he looked different. He is DONE pumping his face with Botox. Simon said he was looking, quote “like something out a horror film.” He said even his eight-year-old son Eric was in hysterics over his face. Quote, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me . . . Now I have facials, but nothing too extravagant at the moment.”

TMZ

Billy Ray Cyrus and His Wife Are Threatening Each Other with Divorce . . . Again

This Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray, citing irreconcilable differences. They’ve been married for more than 28 years. Billy Ray and Tish have each filed for divorce once in the past, but both times they reconciled. This is the THIRD time one of them has threatened to end things. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but withdrew his petition a few months later. Tish filed in 2013, but again, they decided to reconcile.

Billy Ray and Tish made The Big Mistake in 1993.

They have five adult children: Daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison. Brandi and Trace aren’t Billy Ray’s biological children, but he adopted them when he married Tish.

Billy Ray is 60, and Tish is 54.