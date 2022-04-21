What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Ellen Pompeo defends former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star Katherine Heigl, Drama on the set of the ‘Masked Singer’ & MORE

Ellen Pompeo Admits Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star Katherine Heigl’s Complaints Were ‘100 Percent Right’

Ellen Pompeo is coming to the defense of Katherine Heigl over some controversial comments her former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star made during a 2009 talk show appearance.

During the latest episode of her podcast, “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” she discussed what Heigl said during a visit to “The Late Show with David Letterman”, complaining about the ridiculously long hours she’d been putting in at “Grey’s”.

“I’m gonna keep saying this ’cause I hope it embarrasses them,” Heigl said, referencing a 17-hour shooting day that she described as “cruel and mean.” (Heigl’s remarks come just after the one-minute mark.)

While Heigl took heat for her comments at the time, Pompeo said she was right on the money.

“I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working and she was 100 percent right,” Pompeo said.

“Had she said that today, she’d be a complete hero,” Pompeo added. “But she’s ahead of her time, made a statement about our crazy hours and of course, let’s slam a woman and call her ungrateful.” As Pompeo recalled, Heigl was being “100 percent honest” and was “absolutely correct” about what she said.

“And she was f**king ballsy for saying it,” Pompeo added. “And she was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying.”

Pete Davidson’s inner circle advising him not to appear on ‘The Kardashians’

Don’t expect to see Pete Davidson on “The Kardashians.”

While Kim Kardashian seems ready to have her beau appear on her family’s new Hulu series, a source tells us people close to the “Saturday Night Live” star are advising him against it. We’re told Davidson’s pals are pointing out to him that his career is already at a high point.

“His career has taken off, what does he need this for?” a source noted. Davidson has a number of projects in the works, including a biopic about Joey Ramone, a rom-com with “SNL” co-star Colin Jost and a sneaker flick titled “American Sole,” among others. And although Davidson, 28, has dated high-profile women in the past (including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale), we’re told his team believes that doing reality TV would blow up any sense of normalcy.

Davidson’s inner circle has also pointed out that men in the Kardashian universe (like Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom and Kris Humphries) don’t normally fare well on reality TV. “It’s a sure way to kill the relationship,” the source argues. “Getting involved in the show decimates every man.” However, another source tells us that it isn’t true people are telling Davidson not to participate. “He feels no pressure to be in the show. Neither do the people around him. If it happens that he’s on the show, it happens.”

A Hulu spokesperson told Variety that “The Kardashians” is the “most-watched series premiere on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney+ and Star+ among Star Originals, across all global markets to date.”

‘The Masked Singer’ judge Ken Jeong walks off stage after Rudy Giuliani reveal

After months of anticipation, Rudy Giuliani’s rumored appearance on “The Masked Singer” finally hit TV screens, followed by the shocking moment judge Ken Jeong walked out in protest.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Fox singing show in a jack-in-the box costume. He belted “Bad to the Bone.” When it came time for the big reveal, the judges laughed in shock. Jeong, seen with his arms crossed, was not so amused.

The judges had guessed the singer was Robert Duvall, Elon Musk and Al Roker. Judge Robin Thicke said when the mask came off, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

During Giuliani’s reprise of “Bad to the Bone,” Jeong said “I’m done” and walked off stage. Host Nick Cannon asked Giuliani, who has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen, why he came on the show “with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now.”

Giuliani said he came for his granddaughter.