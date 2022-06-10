What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Britney Spears got married yesterday, JLo gets candid about Super Bowl halftime show & MORE

Britney Spears Got Married Yesterday, and Her First Husband Tried to Crash

Britney Spears married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari yesterday.

There were only supposed to be around 60 guests, but they included some big names, like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Britney’s brother Bryan was supposed to be there . . . but not surprisingly, their mom, dad, and sister Jamie Lynn weren’t invited. Also not in attendance were Britney’s sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James. But an attorney for their dad, Kevin Federline, said that all three of them wish her the best.

Britney wore a Versace gown, and a source says she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

However, the wedding did have a crasher: Britney’s first husband, Jason Alexander. They got hitched in 2004, but the marriage was annulled 55 hours later. Somehow, Jason made it all the way into the wedding tent, even though security kept trying to make him leave. He also live-streamed the whole thing, so you can actually see what it looked like inside. He was arrested.

Check out photos from the star studded wedding HERE

Jennifer Lopez Was Upset About Sharing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira

The new Netflix documentary “Halftime” shows that Jennifer Lopez was upset that she had to share the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira. . . and that the two of them were only given 12 minutes to perform. In the new Netflix documentary “Halftime”, she says, quote, “This was the worst idea in the world.” Then later she adds, quote, “This is something I have been working for and hoping for for years.”

On top of that, the NFL only gave them 12 minutes. There’s a scene where Shakira expresses her concern about them having enough time. And Jennifer says, quote, “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve [effing] done.” And she tells a music director, quote, “We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance [effing] revue. We have to sing our message.”

In a separate interview in the film, J-Lo’s manager Benny Medina says, quote, “Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl . . . It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.” “Halftime” hits Netflix on Tuesday