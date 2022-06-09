What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Britney Spears is getting married TODAY, Amy Schumer is getting blamed for the tampon shortage & MORE

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari getting married Thursday

Wedding bells are ringing for Britney Spears.

Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are getting married Thursday at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, a source confirms to Page Six. The pair will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by approximately 50 close friends and family members, we’re told. TMZ reported that Spears’ brother, Bryan, will be in attendance, but her estranged parents, Jamie and Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, didn’t receive invitations after their fallout over her conservatorship battle. Sources told the website that it’s not yet known who will walk the pop star, 40, down the aisle, as details are still being worked out. In November, Spears revealed that Donatella Versace would be designing her wedding dress.

‘Self-destructive’ Prince Harry wants apology for being ignored: royal expert

A “furious” Prince Harry will likely want “an apology” amid reports he was royally snubbed by Queen Elizabeth II and company at last week’s Platinum Jubilee, according to self-proclaimed royal expert Angela Levin.

“I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored,” the noted Prince Harry and Camilla Parker Bowles biographer told the Sun. “He still feels he’s owed an apology.” Offering her hot take on “self-destructive” Harry’s demeanor at the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral last Friday, the royal analyst said: “The thing that really stood out for me on that day was Harry’s anger — he wears his emotions on his face and he looked absolutely furious.”

The outspoken Levin — who reportedly spent a year with Harry, 37, while writing his biography — was addressing the international photo controversy that emerged when he and Markle, 40, introduced Lilibet, 1, to Elizabeth for the first time last Wednesday, after jetting to the UK to partake in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Multiple outlets claimed that the couple were denied a request to have a photographer take photos of the 96-year-old monarch and their daughter— with one anonymous source claiming they were told: “No chance. It was a private family event,” the Sun originally reported. That same birdie also claimed Elizabeth’s minders were worried that Harry and Markle would leak the photos to US television networks.

Tampax Blames the Tampon Shortage on . . . Amy Schumer???

Tampax told “Time” magazine that Amy Schumer was the reason for the tampon shortage, because sales “exploded” after they did an ad campaign with her. It’s hard to believe they’re serious, and obviously, the real reasons have to do with the pandemic and supply chain issues. Tampax launched a new ad campaign with Amy in July of 2000, and they say that ever since then, quote, “retail sales growth has exploded.”

It’s not likely that they’re even the least bit serious. Especially since the shortage affects all other brands, not just Tampax. The real answer is complicated, but it basically boils down to the pandemic and supply chain issues . . . like practically everything else that SUCKS right now.

Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate Father’s Day with ‘The Vasectomy’ Cocktail

Father’s Day is no joke for Nick Cannon!