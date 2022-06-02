What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Johnny and Amber : The Verdict is in, Jada Pinkett Smith addresses the Oscars “Slap” & MORE

The Verdict Is In: Johnny and Amber Both Won

The jury ruled that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other. But Johnny was awarded $10 million and they gave Amber $2 million . . . so Johnny kinda won. He said the jury gave him his life back, while Amber said she was “heartbroken” by the verdict.

The jury said that Amber defamed Johnny three different times in the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the “Washington Post”. So they awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. But the case was tried in Virginia, where punitive damages are capped at $350,000. So Johnny only gets $10,350,000.

However . . . the jury awarded Amber $2 million in compensatory damages because Johnny’s lawyer accused her and her friends of concocting a story for the cops. So ultimately, Amber owes Johnny $8,350,000. Amber was obviously not happy with the verdict. She issued a statement saying, quote, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

She added, quote, “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously.” She also said it cost her the right to, quote, “speak freely and openly.”

Obviously, Johnny had a different take. Quote, “[Today] the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled . . .”From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. “I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

He added, quote, “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.” He ended with the Latin phrase “Veritas numquam perit,” which means “Truth never perishes.”

Amber was in court for the verdict, Johnny was not.

Jada Pinkett Smith Wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to Reconcile

Jada Pinkett Smith tried to play peacemaker to Will Smith and Chris Rock on yesterday’s “Red Table Talk”. She said, quote, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

Quote, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile . . . the state of the world today, we need ’em both. And we all actually need one another more than ever . . .”Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

The episode was centered on alopecia and the struggles that come with it . . . so it probably would have been weird if she DIDN’T address The Slap.

Kim Kardashian says she’d ‘eat poop’ daily if it made her look younger

Kim Kardashian admitted that she’d be willing to eat s–t – so long as it kept her young.

“I’ll try anything,” the “Kardashians” star, 41, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she joked. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the trolls to react to her comments via social media.

“Why do I feel this means she already has,” wondered one Instagram user, with another commenting, “How much poop is the question.” The article coincided with the announcement of the Skims founder’s forthcoming skincare line, Skkn by Kim, which launches later this month. “Is poop the active ingredient in SKKN???” a critic asked after reading the piece. To set the record straight: No, the nine-product set – which Kardashian “developed from start to finish” – does not actually include any excrement.