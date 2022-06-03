What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Kim Kardashian is getting called out for being a copy cat, Amber Heard is apparently broke & MORE

Kim Kardashian called out for similarities between Skkn and Skn by Lori Harvey

Kim Kardashian is being called out by critics who feel her newly announced skincare line, Skkn by Kim, is eerily similar to the one Lori Harvey launched last year, Skn by LH.

“Anyone with a fully developed brain and a pair of working eyeballs can clearly see that S-K-N and S-K-K-N is the same,” one Instagram user argued. “You could be so creative with your kids’ names. Now all of a sudden, you lost creativity? … At this point, it’s pretty much giving copy and paste.” The same dissenter pointed out that Kardashian, 41, “has a history,” as a Twitter user accused the reality star of “stealing from a black woman for the thousandth time.”

“KKN by Kim?? What happened to SKN by Lori Harvey??? One thing the Kardashians gon do is take from black women chileee,” another person tweeted.

“Why would kim do a line called SKKN when lori harvey has SKN. who’s [sic] bright idea was that?” wondered someone else, while another critic asked, “Did Kim Kardashian really name her skincare like SKKN because LoriHarvey already took SKN??

The “Kardashians” star’s nine-step product line is set to drop on June 21, eight months after the model daughter of Steve Harvey debuted her five-step system.

