What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- OH BABY! Rihanna is officially a mom, Ed Sheeran secretly welcomes baby #2 & MORE

Rihanna gives birth, welcomes first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is officially a mom!

The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Page Six can confirm. The newborn was born May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Page Six broke the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy in late January after photos emerged of the singer, 34, proudly displaying her baby bump as she went for a stroll with Rocky, 33, in Harlem. A month before the big reveal, Rihanna had sparked pregnancy rumors while dining at Carbone, with a source telling us she was “quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump.” The “Diamonds” singer seemingly attempted to hide her pregnancy with oversize jackets and baggy clothes but began proudly flaunting her baby bump with her flashy maternity fashion.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn secretly welcome another baby girl

Ed Sheeran is a #GirlDad twice over.

The “Bad Habits” singer, 31, announced on Instagram Thursday that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, secretly welcomed another baby girl. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Lyra Antarctica. Sheeran shared a photo of a pair of adorable white booties on a brown blanket and captioned it nonchalantly, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.”

He added, “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.” It is unclear when Sheeran and Seaborn’s second child was born. Lyra Antarctica was born in September 2020, and Sheeran captioned a photo of navy and gray baby socks to make that announcement.

He captioned the pic at the time, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

Ricky Gervais Thinks Smart People Get Less Offended By Jokes

Ricky Gervais explained that people get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target. But not smart people because they can separate the two. He also said humor helps humanity cope with bad and inevitable things like death.

On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night, he said, quote, “I think people get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target . . . and smart people know you can deal with anything . . . like irony.” He said he likes dealing with taboo subjects because it takes the audience to a place it hasn’t been before, whether it’s famine, AIDS, cancer, or even Adolf Hitler. Quote, “Humor gets us over bad stuff. That’s why I laugh about terrifying bad things. That’s why comedians are obsessed with death . . . it’s an inoculation to the real things that are going to happen.”

Don’t ever ask ‘Barry’ star Bill Hader this question again

Bill Hader admits he’s not a fan of press junkets.

A recent episode of “Barry” — the dark HBO comedy that Hader co-created — perfectly skewers the relentless phoniness and inanity of junkets and the questions asked. “You know what’s nice is when you get new questions,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum told The Post in a recent interview. “This is a nice interview because it’s, like, newer questions. It’s the stuff where they’re asking you, ‘How did you come up with the idea for the show?’ when you’re doing Season 3 and you’re like, ‘Google that question and my name.’ I’ve answered this, like, 50,000 times.”

The actor, 43, revealed that the inspiration for the “Barry” press junket within the show came from his own experience. “That came from when I did a movie called ‘Skeleton Twins’ and someone had asked me something about suicide because that movie deals with suicide, and I was giving a thoughtful answer on suicide,” he explained. “And then he interjected, ‘I gotta go. One last question: What do you think of Ben Affleck as ‘Batman’? So that’s sort of where it all came from.”