What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Doja Cat admits she’s addicting to vaping & MORE

Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise just got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.” In its first three days in North American theaters, the long-in-the-works sequel earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales, Paramount Pictures said Sunday. Including international showings, its worldwide total is $248 million.

It’s a supersonic start for a film that still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day itself to rake in even more cash. According to projections and estimates, by Monday’s close, “Top Gun: Maverick” will likely have over $150 million.

“These results are ridiculously, over-the-top fantastic,” said Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution. “I’m happy for everyone. I’m happy for the company, for Tom, for the filmmakers.” Though undeniably one of the biggest stars in the world — perhaps even “the last movie star,” according to various headlines — Cruise is not known for massive blockbuster openings. Before “Maverick,” his biggest domestic debut was in 2005, with Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds,” which opened to $64 million. After that it was “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” with $61 million in 2018. It’s not that his films don’t make money in the long run: They just aren’t enormously frontloaded.

Doja Cat says she has to cancel upcoming shows due to health issues caused by vaping

Singer Doja Cat has canceled a series of performances due to her health problems. The 26 year old sunger took to Twitter to share that she had to undergo “routine” surgery on her tonsils, which would force her to stop touring while she recovers from the procedure.

Doja Cat, released the statement just a day after she sent out a flurry of tweets describing her throat issues in graphic detail. On Thursday evening, she spoke candidly about her addiction to vaping, and the problems it was causing for her throat and tonsils. She continued, claiming that the reason her tonsils became infected is because she drank wine and vaped while on antibiotics.

She continued, explaining her struggle to conquer her dependence on the vape.

“I’m addicted but I’m not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then,” she wrote. When people criticized her hesitation to quit immediately, she explained “that doesn’t help anybody and it just sounds condescending to anybody who’s actually struggling w nicotine addiction.”

Camila Cabello Addresses ‘Rude’ Soccer Fans Who Sang Over Her Champions League Final Performance

Camila Cabello is hitting back at the “very rude” fans who were singing over her opening performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. The “Bam Bam” singer rocked the stage Saturday at Stade de France in Paris ahead of the Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. While she was performing, however, fans in the stadium were chanting their respective teams’ anthems rather than enjoying her nearly six-minute ensemble.

Taking to Twitter to address the disturbance, Camila wrote, “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show. Not long after, she tweeted again, on a more positive note, “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!” Her tweets about the ordeal have since been deleted.

One Twitter user attempted to explain to Cabello why the European soccer fans were distracted before the game. “Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, its their lifestyle,” the user wrote. “Its not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesnt belong in Europe. Its all about atmosphere fans make.”

Regardless of the fans, Camila looked stunning as ever in an all-white outfit, including a crop top and knee-high boots. She performed some of her best hits, including “Señorita,” “Bam Bam,” “Havana” and “Don’t Go Yet.” Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League Final 1-0.

Meghan offers huge olive branch to finally ‘END’ rift with Thomas Markle after stroke

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly reached out to her father’s camp after he was admitted to hospital following a stroke that left him unable to speak. Meghan is said to be “concerned” about the 77-year-old despite the pair being estranged since her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror: “Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned.

“She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved.”

Meghan reportedly does not want to speak to her half-sister Samantha Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. The source added: “Meghan can’t contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas. “If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private.

“It won’t involve Netflix, it won’t involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi.” It comes just days before Meghan and Harry return from the US to Britain to join members of the Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee celebrations.