What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Top Gun: Maverick could get pulled from theatres, Why Neve Campbell won’t be returning for ‘Scream 6’ & MORE

Could “Top Gun: Maverick” Be Pulled from Theaters Due to a Copyright Claim?

A copyright lawsuit is seeking to have “Top Gun: Maverick” pulled from theaters. The original film was based on a magazine story, and the heirs of the writer say they’ve regained the rights to that story, so the sequel is unauthorized. The original “Top Gun” was based on a 1983 magazine story called “Top Guns”, by a guy named Ehud Yonay.

Well, his heirs are taking advantage of a provision in copyright law that allows authors to reclaim the rights to their works after 35 years. They say Paramount didn’t renew the rights to the original article before making the sequel. Cases like this might become more common, as studios continue to revive older franchises.

One of the lawyers representing the Yonay family also represented the writers of the original “Predator” movie, who sued 20th Century to regain the rights to their screenplay. He’s also representing the heirs of some comic book writers, who want to regain the rights to characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Neve Campbell Dropped Out of “Scream 6” Over Pay

Neve Campbell will not be in “Scream 6” due to a pay dispute. Quote, “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” This will be the first “Scream” movie she’s not in. She said, quote, “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise . . .

“To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Neve didn’t disclose how much she was being offered. Shooting for the next movie is supposed to start this summer . . . so it’s possible an agreement can be reached by then.

“Scream 6” is supposed to be released March 31st of next year, and it’s hard to imagine another installment WITHOUT the O.G.

Nick Jonas ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas is on the mend after taking a softball to the groin Sunday.

The Jonas Brothers member responded to a fan on Twitter who saw the video of him limping into an emergency room, writing that he is “doing much better” after the accident.

“Always good to be %100 [sic] sure!” he wrote Monday of his trip to the hospital. Page Six published exclusive photos and video of Jonas, 29, getting hit with the ball, which caused him to drop to his knees before his brother Kevin Jonas transported him in a Land Rover to a medical center in Encino, Calif.

Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, has been in France, so she was not by his side when he got struck, though she has attended his softball games in the past.

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” being written as the finale

In sad news for Ted Lasso fans, a writer for the show recently revealed that Season 3 is being written as the last. There’s no controversy here though. The show isn’t getting cancelled or being forced to stop.

Brett Goldstein, the writer in question, revealed to the Sunday Times that the show was always meant to be just three seasons long. He also said, “it was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.” That last part is probably a joke. Hopefully.

The Apple TV+ show was co-developed by Jason Sudeikis, the man who plays the titular Ted Lasso.

The show has been a major success, earning several Primetime Emmy Awards.