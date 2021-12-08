What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson already talking kids?!, Rolling Stone names BEST songs of 2021 & MORE

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Want Kids???

Sources say Kim wants to have babies with Pete. At least that’s what Britain’s “Sun” tabloid claims. A source told them, quote, “When Kim met Pete, something inside of her told her she’d want to spend the rest of her life with him. “They’re talking about kids already. Kim thinks he’d be the best dad. She’s smitten! Kim and Pete are saying they’ve met their soulmates.”

Hmmm… Maybe date a bit longer first!

Kristin Davis Admits to Filming “Fake” Sex and the City Reboot Scenes to Throw Fans Off

Kristin Davis says that she and the cast of the Sex And The City revival have been shooting red herring scenes to keep the plot of the new show top secret.

Ever since the HBO Max reboot began filming in the streets of NYC this summer, fans have slowly been piecing together the story. But according to Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte), there may be more—or less—than meets the eye. On the Dec. 7 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the talk-show host told Kristin and co-star Cynthia Nixon that he’d heard the cast “actually shot scenes around New York that were fake scenes to throw people off the scent.” Cynthia kept it coy, saying, “It might be true,” but Kristin was more direct, telling host Stephen Colbert, “Yes, definitely.”

“We want the fans to enjoy the show,” Kristin explained. “I think that’s the important part.” Of the show’s loyal returning viewers, Cynthia added, “We don’t know want them to know—we don’t want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand.”

The Best Songs of 2021 according to Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone has put out it’s list of the best songs of 2021. Not sure we agree with the list..

Check it our for yourself HERE

Rob Rusling; John Esparza; Simon Emmett; Beth Garrabrant

CBS is Rolling out new ‘Survivor-ish” show BUT with celebs!

CBS is going back to the well that’s served them well for years — pumping out a new reality show that’ll have contestants outwit, outplay and outlast one another, but with a celeb twist.

Production sources tell TMZ … the network is getting set to debut a new series that we’re told is very “Survivor”-esque, but the main difference here — the contestants are all celebs, including a handful of reality stars. We’re told that, like “Survivor,” this show will feature similar challenges — and will have a similar vibe to what viewers have watched since 2000. Some of the names we’re hearing attached …Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace, Ray Lewis, Jodie Sweetin, ‘RHONY’s’ Eboni K. Williams and model Paulina Porizkova. There may be others who end up tagging in, but these folks are for sure playing the game.