What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Ben Affleck is facing backlash over a recent interview, ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland is ready for kids! & MORE

Jennifer Lopez is ‘pissed’ about Ben Affleck dissing Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is getting online backlash for a recent freewheeling interview he did with Howard Stern — but a source tells Page Six that Jennifer Lopez is also upset. While discussing his divorce from Jennifer Garner during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday, Affleck seemed to pin his struggles with sobriety on his ex.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” the star said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Sources also tell us that Lopez isn’t happy with the chat. “[Lopez] is pissed,” said our source. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.” The source added, “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” The source said of Affleck, “It’s reckless and cavalier of him.”

‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Wants to Take a Break From Acting to ‘Focus on Starting a Family’

Tom Holland has his sights set on becoming a dad after recently starring in three Spider-Man films.

“I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” the 25-year-old actor told People on Wednesday, December 15. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.” The England native, who went public with his and costar Zendaya‘s romance in the summer of 2021, has always loved the idea of being a parent. In fact, he said he would have become a teacher had he not gone into acting.

“I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait, and I will, but I can’t wait,” the Onward actor explained. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out.”

Flavor Flav Says He Was Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Present For Pete Davidson

The 62-year-old rapper revealed that he was Kim Kardashian West‘s birthday present for the “Saturday Night Live” comedian last month, and shared how much he enjoyed spending time with the couple.

“When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, first of all, to me, that is family, you know what I’m saying,” Flav shared. “And the whole night I was so honoured to be in their presence. One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, ‘Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.’ So Kim said, ‘OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.’ She sent for me and that’s how I ended up there.”