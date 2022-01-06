What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Betty White will have a private funeral, The Grammys have been postponed & MORE

Betty White will have private funeral, star didn’t want ‘fuss over her’

Betty White will have a private funeral because she “never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” her publicist has confirmed. Jeff Witjas, the star’s longtime rep and friend, told People Wednesday, “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish.” It is unknown when the ceremony will take place, and whether any of “The Golden Girls” alum’s celebrity pals will be in attendance. White died on Dec. 31 at age 99 of natural causes at her home in Brentwood, Calif. — just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The “Grammys” Are Officially Postponed

As expected, the “Grammys” have officially been postponed due to the Omicron surge. They were originally supposed to go down January 31st at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Academy says, quote, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.” They haven’t chosen a new date yet. This is the second year in a row the “Grammys” have been postponed. In 2021 they were also scheduled for January 31st, but got pushed back to March 14th.