What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Betty White will have a private funeral, The Grammys have been postponed & MORE

Betty White will have private funeral, star didn’t want ‘fuss over her’
Betty White will have a private funeral because she “never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” her publicist has confirmed. Jeff Witjas, the star’s longtime rep and friend, told People Wednesday, “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish.” It is unknown when the ceremony will take place, and whether any of “The Golden Girls” alum’s celebrity pals will be in attendance. White died on Dec. 31 at age 99 of natural causes at her home in Brentwood, Calif. — just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
The “Grammys” Are Officially Postponed
As expected, the “Grammys” have officially been postponed due to the Omicron surge. They were originally supposed to go down January 31st at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The Academy says, quote, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.” They haven’t chosen a new date yet. This is the second year in a row the “Grammys” have been postponed. In 2021 they were also scheduled for January 31st, but got pushed back to March 14th.
Billie Eilish and Ye Are Joining Coachella 2022
Billie Eilish and Kanye West are reportedly going to be headliners for this year’s Coachella Festival in April. The first (and only) confirmed musical act is SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, but it’s unclear if they are headliners.
The festival’s original 2022 headliners were going to be FRANK OCEAN, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, and TRAVIS SCOTT. Frank said he’ll do it in 2023, Rage dropped out, and, well, everyone knows what happened with Travis after Astroworld.
And Just Like That…: Chris Noth’s Big Season Finale Cameo Scrapped
The upcoming season finale for And Just Like That… will reportedly no longer feature Chris Noth amid the sexual assault allegations against him.
Noth’s character, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, previously died in the Sex and the City spinoff’s premiere episode. According to TV Line, the 67-year-old actor was also set to make a brief cameo alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the final episode of season 1, but the footage “will not make it to air.”
HBO Max declined to comment.
Britney Spears Celebrates Drinking Her First Glass of Red Wine in 13 Years
Britney Spears is celebrating her ability to indulge in some leisure activities, including drinking her first glass of red wine in 13 years.
The 40-year-old pop superstar was under a court-ordered conservatorship the last 13 years before it finally came to an end in November. The legal arrangement, brought on by her father, Jamie Spears, controlled many aspects of her life and career, “…from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets,” according to court records that showed how the singer had been quietly advocating for the end of the conservatorship for years.
In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 5), Spears relished in her newfound freedom and how Madonna‘s music allowed her to do so.