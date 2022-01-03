What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Betty White’s Birthday special will still air as planned, The Weeknd teases a new album & MORE

Betty White Died on Friday But Her 100th Birthday Special Will Air as Planned

Betty White passed away Friday, just over two weeks before her 100th birthday. A tribute film called “Betty White: 100 Years Young”, will run in theaters as planned on January 17th, which would have been her birthday. Her 100th birthday was supposed to be a big deal for all of us. There’s even a tribute film called “Betty White: 100 Years Young”, that was supposed to hit select theaters on the 17th.

Well, it’s still on. The producers say they want to, quote, “provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life, and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

The film includes some of Betty’s funniest moments from her various TV shows, like “The Golden Girls”, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, and “Hot in Cleveland” Plus tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating: ‘They’re kind of kindred spirits’

Page Six can exclusively reveal that not only did the “Stronger” artist go out to dinner with actress Julia Fox again on Sunday, this time at Makoto Bal Harbour, they’re also taking things to the next level. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source close to Fox tells Page Six exclusively. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

The Weeknd Teases new album

The Weeknd is kicking off 2022 with the sudden release of a new album. The Toronto native revealed today on social media that “Dawn F-M” is set to arrive on Friday.

A trailer for the album teased clips of new music and named several other artists involved in the project, including Canadian comedian Jim Carrey, record producer Quincy Jones, musician Tyler,

the Creator and rapper Lil Wayne

Hulu Reveals First Teaser for Kardashian-Jenner Family’s New Series, Titled The Kardashians