What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Britney is FREE, Taylor Swift kills it on SNL & MORE

Britney Is Free!

Britney is free. Her conservatorship was officially terminated on Friday. Britney posted a video of her fans celebrating and said, quote, “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever.”

There was absolute chaos outside the courthouse after the conservatorship was terminated. Britney posted a video and said, quote, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!

“I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever . . . praise the Lord . . . can I get an Amen.”

She added the hashtag “FREED Britney”.

She also Tweeted a message about how grateful she was to her fans.

Britney had been under the conservatorship for 13 years

Just how rich is Elon Musk?….VERY

Someone made a calculator that shows you how long it takes Elon Musk to earn a certain amount of money. For instance, the average salary in the U.S. is about $51,000 . . . and it takes Elon two minutes and 15 seconds to make that.

The calculator allows you to enter any monetary amount, and see how long it takes Elon to earn it. Which means you can plug in your salary and find out just how ridiculously more wealthy this man is than you. If that’s not depressing enough, there’s also a ticker that shows you how much Elon is earning in REAL TIME while you’re using the site. It hurts.

Taylor Swift Performed the 10-Minute Version of “All Too Well” on “SNL”, In Front of One of Her Exes

Taylor performed the new, 10-minute version of her breakup song “All Too Well” on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Several celebrities were in attendance, including Joe Jonas, who was once the subject of another Taylor Swift breakup song.

While Taylor performed, an accompanying short film played on a screen behind her and it was directed by Taylor herself.

“All Too Well” is a breakup song from her album “Red”. And this 10-minute take is from the new, re-recorded version. Everyone pretty much KNOWS it’s based on Taylor’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Interestingly enough, another one of Taylor’s exes, who was ALSO the subject of one of her breakup songs, was in the audience Saturday night. Joe Jonas came to the show with his wife Sophie Turner

Adele Reveals Concert Special Was First Time Son Angelo Saw Her Perform: ‘Honor of My Life’

Adele had a very special guest in the audience during her One Night Only concert special Sunday on CBS.

The 33-year-old singer revealed that her 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki, was present at the concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

While performing new songs from her upcoming album 30, out Friday, as well as popular favorites from her previous albums, the musician told the audience that “this is the first time my son has ever seen me perform.”