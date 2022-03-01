What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Britney Spears poses nude on the beach, ‘The Batman’ yanked from Russia & MORE

Britney Spears poses nude on the beach

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to share several sizzling hot nude photos from her tropical getaway with fiancé Sam Asghari. The pop superstar, 40, let crystal clear water caress her naked frame while posing on the shoreline. Wearing nothing other than a pendant necklace, Spears strategically covered her privates with diamond emojis.

She captioned the post with a series of her favorite emoji: the rose, a seeming nod to the mysterious “Project Rose” she has been teasing via social media for nearly two years. In a follow-up post, Spears uploaded video footage of herself walking topless on the beach.

Kanye West reportedly ‘seeing’ Kim K look-alike Chaney Jones, but not seriously

Looks like Kanye West and Chaney Jones are getting more serious. Or at the very least are Instagram official, because Chaney posted a selfie of her and Kanye on vacation yesterday, which she captioned with a black heart.

Soooo, are they dating? A source tells Entertainment Tonight that yep, they are! But also the vibe is pretty casual for now: “Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It’s by no means a serious relationship. She’s having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they’re doing together.”

‘The Batman’ yanked from Russia amid Ukraine ‘humanitarian crisis’

Warner Bros. announced Monday that it would be halting all its theatrical releases in Russia, including “The Batman,” amid Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move comes as Russia escalated its offensive Tuesday by bombing Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and dispatching a 40-mile-long convoy of tanks and other equipment to Kyiv.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” the studio said in a statement, per the Hollywood Reporter. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. “We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

The Matt Reeves superhero flick, which stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, was slated to premiere in Russia on Tuesday. Other scheduled Warner Bros. releases in the country included “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (April 14) and the comic book cartoon “DC League of Super-Pets” (May 19).