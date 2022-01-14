What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter-Cardi B was suicidal after YouTuber’s claims, Degrassi reboot for HBO Max is a GO! & MORE

Cardi B testifies that YouTuber’s claims made her ‘extremely suicidal’

Cardi B took the stand in her libel trial against LaTasha Kebe on Thursday, telling a jury that she was “suicidal” over alleged lies the YouTuber spread about her.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B said on the witness stand in Atlanta, adding that she felt “helpless” after Kebe claimed to her one million followers that the rapper had herpes, Billboard reported. The “WAP” rapper claimed that the comments made by Kebe, who goes by Tasha K, affected her relationship with her husband Offset because she was in such a dark place.

“I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” Cardi, 29, told the jury, adding that the ordeal caused her to suffer fatigue, weight loss, migraines, and anxiety and ultimately had to seek help from a therapist.

The trial is set to adjourn Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Jamie Lynn Spears says ‘book is not about’ Britney, slams ‘accusatory posts’

Jamie Lynn Spears set the record straight on what her upcoming book is about while slamming her sister Britney Spears’ latest comments as “absolutely not the truth.”

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to,” Jamie Lynn, 30, wrote in a long-winded statement on her Instagram Friday.

She continued, “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

She ended her post by wishing the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer, 40, all the best and asking for peace between them.

Britney came out with guns blazing against her little sister after Jamie Lynn did a rare TV interview about their relationship and claimed she had gone out of her way to help free Britney from her conservatorship. The pop star, however, previously said her family “did nothing” to help her.

Britney dragged Jamie Lynn in a scathing Instagram post Thursday night, writing in part, “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!”

Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Awkwardly Meeting Brad Pitt During Jennifer Aniston Marriage

Not his finest hour. Jake Gyllenhaal let his nerves get the best of him when he met his costar Jennifer Aniston’s then-husband, Brad Pitt, in the early 2000s.

The Guilty star, 41, and the Friends alum, 52, were working on 2002’s The Good Girl and had “a lot of very racy scenes” together. However, Gyllenhaal was more anxious about his first encounter with Pitt, 58. “I remember putting my hand out to shake his and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s all right,’” the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor recalled in W Magazine’s Best Performances issue. “He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yeah — I was starstruck.”