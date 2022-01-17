What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates, Kanye takes a shot at Pete Davidson & MORE

Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates over health issue

Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows in the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” as she continues to recover from a recent health issue.

A statement posted on her website on Saturday said the Quebec singer has been having severe and persistent muscle spasms, with her recovery “taking longer than she hoped.” The statement says Dion’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat her condition.

Dion had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. The now-cancelled shows in Canada and the U.S. had been previously rescheduled for March 9 — April 22, 2022.

According to the statement, tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets for the North American dates will be refunded automatically.

Ticket holders of the cancelled performances will soon receive an email notification with more information, the statement reads.

The cancelled tour dates for Canada include:

March 14 in Winnipeg at the Canada Life Centre

March 17 in Saskatoon at the SaskTel Centre

March 20-21 in Edmonton at Rogers Place

March 28-29 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Kanye West Raps About Wanting to Beat Up Pete Davidson in New Song “Eazy”

In a turn of events that will surprise approximately zero percent of people familiar with, well, any of the people involved, Kayne West called out Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in his new song with The Game, “Eazy.”

The track dropped on Friday and people across all corners of the internet promptly went to work dissecting the lyrics from Kanye’s verse. When it comes to lyrically spilling tea, Kanye never disappoints and “Eazy” was no exception. The song featured references to pretty much all of the buzziest things going on in Ye’s life.

Check it out below

Jonah Hill Debunks Rumours Of Rift With Baby Yoda

Jonah Hill wants people to know that he and Baby Yoda “are all good”.

While speaking with W Magazine, the “Don’t Look Up” actor revealed how Leonardo DiCaprio encouraged him to watch “The Mandalorian”.

“I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus,” he explained. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f— because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a screengrab of an article which made it seem “like he’s feuding with baby Yoda.”