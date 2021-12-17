What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Chris Noth denies sexual assault claims, Kim Kardashian can’t name a Taylor Swift song & MORE

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault claims by 2 women

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth denied sexual assault accusations reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, saying his encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual. Noth plays Mr. Big, or Big, the romantic partner of narrator character Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO television series and its new sequel And Just Like That. After the allegations were made public, exercise bike company Peloton on Thursday removed a social media ad it had released earlier this week featuring Noth’s character.

The company said in a statement it was previously unaware of the accusations against Noth and said that “every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.” Noth issued his statement in response to the Hollywood Reporter story in which two women, using pseudonyms, described sexual incidents with him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015.

Two women have come forward to accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault, which he denies. The women, who do not know each other, told THR that the 'Sex and the City' reboot stirred painful memories of the alleged assaults. Noth calls the encounters consensual https://t.co/UnibOZis5T — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 16, 2021

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual,” Noth said in the statement.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Kim Kardashian can’t name a Taylor Swift song without looking at her phone

Kim Kardashian struggled to name a single Taylor Swift song when asked about her onetime foe’s music in a new interview.

“I really like a lot of her songs,” the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said on the “Honestly with Bari Weiss” podcast on Thursday in response to a lightning-round question about her favorite Swift album. “They’re all super cute and catchy,” she continued before admitting, “I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, have infamously had a roller-coaster relationship with Swift, 32, over the years, beginning in 2009 when the “Gold Digger” rapper interrupted the country-turned-pop star’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards to argue that Beyoncé should have won over her.

‘The Matrix Resurrections:’ First reactions are in

“The Matrix Resurrections” has received it’s first batch of reactions and even folks who enjoyed it are aware that not everyone will.

Yahoo Entertainment writer Ethan Alter tweeted “Absolutely adored which builds on where the sequels left off in beautiful and unexpected ways, and presents a world that’s entirely consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been firing for days.”

“#TheMatrixResurrections is an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies,” critic Jeff Nelson tweeted. “It reuses far too much footage from previous installments and is meta to a fault.”

The fourth in the Matrix franchise, the film reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

