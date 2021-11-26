What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Details on how ‘Samantha Jones’ will be written out of SATC reboot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson proves why he’s the BEST & MORE

How Samantha Jones is being written out of the Sex and the City reboot: “And Just Like That’

After it was confirmed that And Just Like That would not feature Samantha Jones, the rumour mill went into overdrive as fans theorized about how the show’s creators would explain her absence.

A source from the show reportedly told The Daily Mail, “We couldn’t have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women (Charlotte and Miranda) not interacting with her. It just wouldn’t have made sense.” They added that, “Sending her to Los Angeles wasn’t an option as we’d done that in the first movie, so having her character based in London really was the perfect way to keep her alive and explain her absence.”

So there you have it, the rumours are that Samantha will be chilling in the Big Smoke and living her best London life. The source also told The Daily Mail, “Viewers will learn that she is thriving in England even though she has fallen out with Carrie.”

It also appears that the show’s creators are optimistic that Kim Cattrall may return for the second season of And Just Like That: “Carrie is the one who has the tough time without Samantha and by the end of And Just Like That you’ll see Carrie extend the olive branch and try and rekindle the friendship.”

The source continued, “We have high hopes that by the time we begin filming the second season, Kim will have joined the show and Samantha Jones can make a triumphant return to the big apple. We want Kim back. She was missed on set. We all understand why she feels the way she does. We get it. We just want her to come back for future seasons.

Madonna blasts Instagram as sexist for removing ‘exposed’ nipple photo

Madonna slammed Instagram as sexist after the social media app allegedly removed her latest sensual photo shoot without warning because part of the singer’s nipple was showing.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” Madonna, 63, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday in which she was seen posing on a bed while wearing lingerie and fishnet stockings with a red heart emoji strategically placed over her nipple.

The “Material Girl” artist voiced her disgust of those who sexualize a nipple even though it is just a vehicle used to feed new life.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized,” she wrote. “The nipple that nourishes the baby!”

She also noted the unfair double standard that exists in society where men are allowed to show their chest when women are not.

“Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere,” she wrote.

Kanye West Suggests That God Will Reunite Him With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West made a public declaration about his divorce from Kim Kardashian

The rapper gave a speech about his marriage and his family while visiting Skid Row. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said in a video obtained by Page Six. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”

The musician concluded by suggesting that God will facilitate his reconciliation with Kardashian for the greater good. “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK … [but] when God — who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma of the devil that’s used to capitalize and keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” he said.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gifts his own custom truck to Navy Vet

Just another reason to LOVE Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In a heartwarming video posted to his Instagram account Wednesday, Johnson shares how he gifted his beloved, custom truck to a very deserving navy veteran. The Red Notice star, 49, wanted to give back to Oscar Rodriguez after learning all about how the veteran takes care of his family and vulnerable people in his community.

The video shows the wrestler crashing the screening, delighting fans in the audience with promises of free concessions for all.

He then turns his attention to Rodriguez, whom he had collected intel about before the showing.

Check out the heartwarming moment..