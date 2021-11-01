What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Does Kim Kardashian have a new LOVE? Actor Kal Penn comes out & MORE!

Kal Penn has revealed he’s gay . . . And Engaged to His Partner of 11 Years

KAL PENN just revealed he’s gay, and that he’s been dating a man named Josh for the past 11 years. They’re engaged now. Kal has a book coming out tomorrow called “You Can’t Be Serious”.

Kal’s partner is a guy named Josh, and they met while he was working in D.C. for the Obama administration. He says, quote, “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. “But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

Kal says his family was totally accepting. Quote, “When you’ve already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy.” He and Josh are engaged and planning their wedding. Kal decided to come out publicly when he started writing his book, “You Can’t Be Serious”. It comes out tomorrow.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands on Halloween ride

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson held hands on a Halloween thrill ride, but the reality star and Staten Island funnyman are “just friends,” a source claimed in a new report.

The duo were seen intertwining fingers on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., on Friday. A video obtained by Hollywood Life shows Kardashian, who was wearing an all-black ensemble, put her hood up prior to taking off on the ride.

The 41-year-old reality star’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, were also spotted screaming on the coaster, People magazine reported.

Davidson, 27, knows the famous family through mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly, who is pals with Blink-182 drummer Barker, an insider told the mag.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” the source reportedly said. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

The unlikely duo recently held hands and shared a kiss in an “SNL” skit, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin. The punchline of the sketch was that Davidson’s character would not be equipped to satisfy Kardashian sexually, given her penchant for men of color.

Davidson called it quits with “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor in August. The comedian previously dated Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

Elon Musk offers to sell Tesla stock ‘right now’ if UN can show how US$6 billion would solve world hunger

Elon Musk has offered to sell some of his Tesla stock “right now” if the UN can prove that US$6 billion will solve world hunger.

His comments came after UN World Food Programme (WFP) director David Beasley challenged the ultra-wealthy — and in particular the world’s two richest men Jeff Bezos and Musk — to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help solve world hunger in an interview with CNN last week.

“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley said on CNN’s Connect the World program with Becky Anderson. That sum would equate to roughly 2% of Musk’s net wealth.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, the Tesla chief executive said: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.

Beasley replied to Musk’s post on Twitter, saying he could assure the billionaire that the WFP had the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting.

“Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such,” he said.

“$6 billion will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises,” he added.

Addressing the billionaires directly in the CNN interview, he said: “What if it was your daughter starving to death? What if it was your family starving to death? Just, wake up, smell the coffee and help.”

As of Monday, Musk had a net worth of $311 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, making him the richest man in the world.

The net worth of U.S. billionaires has almost doubled since the pandemic began, standing at $5.04 trillion in October, according to progressive groups Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.

Last week, Tesla became the sixth company in US history to be worth $1 trillion and the second fastest to achieve that milestone after Facebook.

Ice Cube Quit His Next Movie Because He Refused to Get Vaccinated