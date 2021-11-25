What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Emotional Sneak Peak at new season of ‘This is Us’, Janet Jackson wants NO part of Super bowl Doc & MORE

By November 25, 2021Entertainment, Leslie & Scooter

Get Ready to cry! ‘This Is Us’  drops Season 6 Trailer

The 6th and final season of ‘This is Us’ is set to premiere on January 4th.  We are now getting an emotional look at what we can expect.

WARNING: You will need tissues!

 

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Is the New No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Song of All Time

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” shines brightest among the nearly 30,000 titles ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100 over the chart’s 63-year history, as the single, released in November 2019, is the newly crowned No. 1 on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs recap.

Meanwhile, The Beatles remain the leading act in the Hot 100’s archives, topping

May be an image of text that says 'GREATEST OF ALL TIME Hot 100 Artists 1 The Beatles 2 Madonna 3 Elton John 4 Elvis Presley 5 Mariah Carey 6 Stevie Wonder 7 Janet Jackson 8 Michael Jackson 9 Whitney Houston 10 Rihanna billboard'

 

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Still Have ‘Ton of Love’ for Each Other

A new normal. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may have decided to go their separate ways, but a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pair “still have a ton of love and respect for each other.”

“At this point they’ve decided they need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at. They’re not saying never, just not now,” the insider says. “It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best. Otherwise they wouldn’t have done it.

Even though the friendship between Cabello, 24, and Mendes, 23, “will never change,” their loved ones saw the split coming.

“Their friends are all pretty much of the opinion that it was a classic case of too much, too soon,” the source notes. “The attention became overwhelming, and it did irritate them, Shawn in particular, to keep getting grilled on how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

Dont Go Yet GIF by Camila CabelloShawn Mendes Vmas 2019 GIF by 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Janet Jackson wants no part of New York Times Super Bowl doc

Janet Jackson doesn’t need help from the New York Times, thank you very much.

Over the summer the newspaper brought the “Free Britney” movement — which sought to have Britney Spears released from her conservatorship — into the mainstream with its “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

And last week it followed it up with “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” which railed against the way Jackson was vilified in the wake of the infamous 2004 halftime performance, during which Justin Timberlake exposed her breast.

But Jackson’s former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas, who created the Super Bowl costume, tells Page Six that Jackson wanted no part of it.

“She wants that documentary to go away. She didn’t ask for a ‘Free Janet’ documentary. She’s not interested,” Lukas said.

janet jackson GIF