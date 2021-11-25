What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Emotional Sneak Peak at new season of ‘This is Us’, Janet Jackson wants NO part of Super bowl Doc & MORE

Get Ready to cry! ‘This Is Us’ drops Season 6 Trailer

The 6th and final season of ‘This is Us’ is set to premiere on January 4th. We are now getting an emotional look at what we can expect.

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Is the New No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Song of All Time

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” shines brightest among the nearly 30,000 titles ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100 over the chart’s 63-year history, as the single, released in November 2019, is the newly crowned No. 1 on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs recap.

Meanwhile, The Beatles remain the leading act in the Hot 100’s archives, topping

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Still Have ‘Ton of Love’ for Each Other

A new normal. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may have decided to go their separate ways, but a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pair “still have a ton of love and respect for each other.”