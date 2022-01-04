What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of his “Matrix” Salary to Leukemia Research, Andy Cohen apologizes to Ryan Seacrest & MORE

Betty White’s cause of death revealed, agent denies she got booster days before

Betty White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday as a result of “natural causes,” her agent said Monday.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” the agent, Jeff Witjas, who was also White’s close friend, said in a statement to People. Witjas also shot down a debunked report that claimed White had just gotten a COVID-19 booster shot on Dec. 28. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true. She died of natural causes,” he told the magazine. “Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

In a new interview with Page Six, White’s “Mama’s Family” co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed that the cultural icon called out late husband Allen Ludden’s name moments before she died.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson jet to the Bahamas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going international.

The couple were photographed boarding a private plane on Monday to head to the Bahamas for a romantic post-New Year’s vacation, the Daily Mail reported. The Skims founder, 41, looked sleek in an all-black ensemble, while the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, appeared casual in a long-sleeved graphic shirt, white shorts and a baseball hat. It will be the pair’s first substantial trip together.

Tristan Thompson admits to fathering Maralee Nichols’ baby, apologizes to Khloé

Tristan Thompson confirmed via his Instagram Story Monday night that he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols alongside a sincere apology to his ex — and other baby mama — Khloé Kardashian.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the NBA star, 30, wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He continued, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.” In a second slide, Thompson acknowledged how his relationship with Nichols, 31, hurt Kardashian, 37, whom he was still dating when his newborn was conceived. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of his “Matrix” Salary to Leukemia Research

Another reason to LOVE Keanu Reeves!

The actor donated 70% of his “Matrix” earnings to leukemia research . . . which is around $31.5 million. His younger sister Kim had been battling leukemia for eight years at the time. She was diagnosed in 1991 and went into remission in 2001. Keanu actually created a charity to aid adults and children with cancer. He didn’t attach his name to it though.

Andy Cohen’s ‘Only’ Regret on New Year’s Eve Was Calling Out Ryan Seacrest: ‘Stupid and Drunk’

Andy Cohen has just one regret from his admittedly drunken New Year’s Eve.

Cohen, 53, hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from Times Square in New York City last Friday night alongside Anderson Cooper. On Monday’s episode of his Radio Andy talk show, the Bravo producer recalled criticizing a competing broadcast — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — which Ryan Seacrest was hosting from elsewhere in Times Square.