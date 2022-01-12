What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Kim Kardashian doesn’t care about Kanye’s new relationship, This year’s Oscars WILL have a host & MORE

Kim Kardashian ‘unbothered’ by Kanye West’s relationship with Julia Fox

If Kanye West’s plan is to get under Kim Kardashian’s skin by dating Julia Fox, it’s not working. The reality star is “unbothered” by the way that West is very conspicuously courting Fox with makeovers, clothes, and styling her in Kardashian’s favorite designers, sources told Page Six.

“She’s not even bothered by the comparisons [to Fox]. She knows that Kanye is a designer and is a visually creative person, so this has always been his love language and how he shows affection for someone he likes,” a source said. West, 44, has wined and dined the 31-year-old “Uncut Gems” actress at Kardashian’s favorite restaurants — including NYC’s Carbone — since they spent New Year’s Eve together in Miami. But sources insist the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul has “fully moved on” from the marriage and is “feeling completely free” now that she’s in a new relationship with Pete Davidson, who “brings out the best in her.”

The 2022 Oscars Will Have a Host

This year’s Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018. It hasn’t been announced who it will be, but the ceremony is happening March 27th on ABC. Tom Holland recently expressed his interest in hosting in a recent interview. Sources say that the Academy has reached out to him since. So, stay tuned.

Reese Witherspoon posted tips for 2022 and Ina Garten responded with her own relatable list

The Barefoot Contessa has a lot to say about 2022 resolutions.

Food Network star Ina Garten on Wednesday told Reese Witherspoon that the actor’s 2022 aspirations are very different than her own.

“Let’s talk about habits!” Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I’m working towards: “1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. 3. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”