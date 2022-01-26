What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter-Kim Kardashian is accused of Photoshopping, The Adele Las Vegas Saga continues & MORE

Kim Kardashian deletes bikini picture after Photoshop accusations

Kim Kardashian hustled to erase a bikini picture from her Instagram after fans realized it may have been Photoshopped. In the photo, the Skims founder models a swimsuit from her new collection, but instead of focusing on the fashion, followers harped on her leg that appeared warped and featured a curve behind her knee.

Although Kardashian was quick to delete the photo and re-upload the series without the botched image, a fan account still managed to screenshot and repost it. “Kim what happened to your leg?” asked one fan, while another hinted, “Kim, Kim, Kim… Your right leg is, uh…”

Another was simply in awe of Kardashian’s Instagram access, tweeting, “I can not believe #KimK has the power to delete one of her pictures of many on a post. Because it was wrongly Photoshopped!!! That picture isn’t there anymore! I want that power.”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Don’t Discuss Politics

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers might be one of those few couples who disagree politically, but still make it work. A source says they, quote, “disagree on a lot of things,” but they decided early on in the relationship to just NOT argue about them.

Aaron has indicated that he’s no fan of the political right OR left. But he’s gone pretty deep into anti-vax territory . . . even though he claims he’s not an anti-vaxxer. .

Shailene tends to champion liberal causes, and supported Bernie Sanders when he ran for president in 2016.

Adele ‘couldn’t get through rehearsal,’ made ‘sobbing’ calls to Rich Paul

When Adele announced on Instagram last Thursday that she was postponing her hotly anticipated Las Vegas residency only 24 hours before the first show, the 33-year-old wept as she told fans “my show ain’t ready.” But the drama behind the scenes was apparently even more intense.

Sources told Page Six that the singer was “shouting and sobbing” on the phone to Rich Paul, her sports agent boyfriend of six months, during rehearsals.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” said a source linked to the management team at Caesars Palace, where the shows were to take place. “Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.

“She has barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout.”

Scott Roeben, the Las Vegas-based journalist for who broke the news of the star’s residency, told Page Six that Vegas insiders are now worried that Adele will cancel the concerts for good.