What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- ‘TIME’ Magazine names Athlete and Entertainer of the year, Peloton reacts to shocking ‘Sex and the City’ death & MORE

Simone Biles Is Athlete of the Year and Olivia Rodrigo Is Entertainer of the Year for “Time”

“Time” announced Simone Biles as their Athlete of the Year and Olivia Rodrigo as their Entertainer of the Year. They’ll be announcing Person of the Year and Heroes of the Year on Monday on their YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Monday’s Person of the Year announcement will take place . . . for the first time ever . . . on their YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. Eastern. During the special, the Heroes of the Year will also be announced.

And the Most Expensive Movie of Each Decade Is . . .

Ever wondered what the most expensive movie was the decade you were born? Now, thanks to Looper, we have a breakdown of the most expensive movie made in each decade. They are:

1920s: “Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ” . . . $3.67 million

1930s: “Gone with the Wind” . . . $4 million

1940s: “Forever Amber” . . . $6.375 million

1950s: “Ben-Hur” . . . $15.175 million

1960s: “Cleopatra” . . . $44 million

1970s: “Superman” . . . $55 milion

1980s: “Rambo 3” . . . $63 million

1990s: “Titanic” . . . $200 million

2000s: “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” . . . $300 million

2010s: “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” . . . $378 million

Peloton blames shocking ‘Sex and the City’ death on character’s ‘extravagant lifestyle’

Thursday saw the release of the first episode of And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City, and fans were in for a, well, Big surprise.

(Stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happens.)

When Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is pressured into attending the piano recital of one of Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) children, she leaves her husband Big/John (Chris Noth) at home for a night exercising on his Peloton, the exercise bike that became wildly popular during the pandemic.

Big suffers a heart attack after a particularly intense workout. Carrie comes home from the concert to find him collapsed in the bathroom with the shower running. He dies in her arms.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, in a statement to The Times. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

It continued: “More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications. And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian to ‘Run Right Back to Me, Baby’ During Benefit Concert

Kanye West is making another public plea for reconciliation to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West. While performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert Thursday at the Los Angeles Coliseum, West, 44, dedicated his song “Runaway” to Kardashian, 41. After singing the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” the rapper added, “more specifically, Kimberly.”