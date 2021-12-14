What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter -“Time” Magazine’s Person of the Year is causing controversy, Leonardo DiCaprio Refused to Let Meryl Streep do a Nude Scene & MORE

“Time” Magazine’s Person of the Year Is . . .

Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,” Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest person as the rising price of Tesla pushed his net worth to around $300 billion. He owns about 17% of Tesla’s stock, which sold for almost $1,000 each on Monday.

Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clarifies Photo After Fans Think It’s a Pregnancy Announcement

Hilary Duff’s fans have babies on the brain! The 34-year-old How I Met Your Father star posted a sweet photo of a recent getaway with her husband, Matthew Koma, and the caption had fans buzzing. “Leaving for a little bit …. The 3 of us☺️,” she captioned a pic of herself and Koma facing one another masked and looking very much in love. The “3 of us” comment had many fans wondering if Duff was announcing that she was expecting her fourth child.

Koma hopped into the comments to note that Duff was not sharing any big family news with the world. “She’s talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies,” he said, referencing their musician pal, Stephan Jenkins, in the back of the frame.

Caitlyn Jenner rips Beverly Hills Hotel for denying her service over dress code

Caitlyn Jenner slammed the ritzy Beverly Hills Hotel, calling them “disgusting” after they refused to serve her for not complying with their dress code. The reality TV star and former Olympian was wearing ripped jeans when she showed up to the hotel’s restaurant, Polo Lounge.

“@bevhillshotel f–k your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans. Shame on you. Disgusting,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday. She continued, “I have been a patron for decades. No longer.”

The jeans in question show a horizontal tear as part of the design, rather than an accidental tear.

“At the Polo Lounge, we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear and men’s sleeveless shirts,” their website reads. “After 4pm, we do not permit shorts, flip-flops (including Birkenstocks) or sportswear (including tracksuits). Children under 10 are exempt.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused to Let Meryl Streep do a Nude Scene

Meryl Streep was supposed to do a nude scene in “Don’t Look Up”, but Leo wouldn’t let it happen because he views her as film royalty. They used a body double instead. Director Adam McKay says Meryl was okay with it, but Leo wasn’t because he, quote, “views Meryl as film royalty . . . a special figure in the history of film.” So they went with a body double. And by the way . . . she was only supposed to be seen from behind.