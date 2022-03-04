What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher launch Ukraine fundraiser, Who will play Madonna in the upcoming Biopic & MORE

Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Markle Sues Her for Allegedly Lying in Tell-All Interview

The family feud lives on. Samantha Markle is reportedly suing half-sister Meghan Markle for defamation after the duchess and Prince Harry’s March 2021 CBS tell-all interview.

TMZ reported on Thursday, March 3, that Samantha, 57, claimed in court documents Meghan, 40, lied about her and their family during the sit-down. The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister author accused her sibling of making up stories about growing up in “virtual poverty.”

Samantha claimed that their father, Thomas Markle, paid for Meghan to attend “elite and expensive private schools.” She also alleged that their dad covered Meghan’s alum’s tuition at Northwestern University, despite Meghan’s assertions that she worked to pay her own way through college. Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Samantha reportedly claimed that Meghan lied during the tell-all about the most recent time the siblings saw each other and when the elder changed her last name back to Markle.

According to the outlet, Samantha further alleged that the retired actress lied about Samantha and Thomas, 77, so that the two “could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story [she] concocted.” She reportedly accused Meghan of negatively affecting sales of her autobiography, preventing her from getting jobs and causing her emotional and mental distress.

Meghan’s attorney Michael Kump fired back at the allegations, telling TMZ in a statement: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher launch Ukraine fundraiser, will match $3M

Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are doing their part to help those impacted by the current unrest in Ukraine. The Hollywood couple announced on Thursday that they’ve launched a GoFundMe page for victims of Russia’s invasion of the country and will match up to $3 million in donations.

Madonna Reportedly Insisting on ‘Grueling’ Audition Process for Biopic

Madonna is looking for one “Lucky Star” to play her in an upcoming biopic.

The Grammy winner is set to direct her own life story for the big screen, from a script co-written with Erin Cressida Wilson. The project was first announced in 2020 with Diablo Cody as co-screenwriter; the “Juno” writer later exited. Amy Pascal is currently on board to produce. Now, they just need to find their Madonna among today’s A-listers.

Casting director Carmen Cuba reportedly has selected five actresses to undergo a Madonna boot camp of sorts, per The Hollywood Reporter. Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, “Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner, and “Euphoria” scene-stealer Alexa Demie all made the shortlist, along with “Mothering Sunday” breakout Odessa Young and “Mayor of Kingstown” alum Emma Laird.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were previously considered. “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was also in the mix, as W Magazine reported.

Netflix is launching a daily trivia series called Trivia Quest

Netflix’s foray into trivia continues with its newly announced series Trivia Quest, an interactive experience that will launch April 1st.

Much like its other interactive series like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch or Netflix’s similarly trivia-centered Cat Burglar — which launched last month — Trivia Quest is a narrative interactive experience, meaning each “win” will help move the story along. For Trivia Quest, correctly answering the game’s questions will also help free the friends of the protagonist, Willy, who vows to save hostage citizens of Trivia Land captured by a knowledge-hungry villain named Evil Rocky.

Trivia Quest is the latest show to join Netflix’s growing slate of interactive titles. It’s the second game, after Cat Burglar, to include a trivia element — something that Netflix VP of comedy series and interactive programming Andy Weil told The Verge last month the company plans to experiment with more as it expands its gaming initiative.