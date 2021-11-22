What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Your Complete list of AMA winners, Adele proves she’s the QUEEN & MORE

2021 American Music Awards winners

We are creeping up on award season! The American Music Awards took place last night. Check out some of the big winners below!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

X — BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

X — Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

X — Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

X — Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Cardi B, “Up”

X — Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

X — Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

X — Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO/GROUP

AJR

X — BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande, “Positions”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR”

X — Taylor Swift, “evermore”

The Kid LAROI, “F*CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

X — BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

X — Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

X — Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

X — Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

X — Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

X — Machine Gun Kelly

Adele Got Spotify to Change their Auto-Shuffle for Albums

The power of Adele is REAL!

Adele convinced Spotify to stop making auto-shuffle automatic when you listen to an album. She said, quote, “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason . . .”Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended . . . Thank you Spotify for listening.” To which Spotify replied, quote, “Anything for you.

Adele’s new album “30” came out last Friday and was available right away on Spotify . . . unlike her last album “25”, which took over six months.

Tiger Woods Takes Practice Swings in First Video of Him Golfing Since Car Accident

Tiger Woods appears to be on his way back to the course, even if its first steps are minor ones. Woods was involved in a February car crash back near Los Angeles that left the 15-time major winner with fractures in his lower leg and a long road to recovery. On Sunday, we saw the first concrete proof that Woods is making progress down that road and may, someday, be playing competitive golf again.

Tiger posted a 3-second video to social media that shows him taking a full swing while pivoting on his injured leg, which has been a sleeve since the cast was removed. Obviously, fans (and upcoming tournament host sites) were extremely excited to see Woods swinging the club just 271 days after his wreck.

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera over conservatorship response

Christina Aguilera refused to talk about the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship when asked about it on Friday, and Britney wasn’t happy.

At the “Latin Grammys” on Friday, Christina was asked to comment on the end of Britney’s conservatorship. Her rep immediately pulled her away from reporters, and Christina said she couldn’t comment. But as she was walking away, she did say, quote, “I’m happy for her.”

That wasn’t enough for Britney. She posted a response on her Instagram Story, saying, quote, “I love and adore everyone who supported me . . . but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!! “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you . . . Yes I do matter!”