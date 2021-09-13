What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Is Engaged, VMA’s Recap & MORE!

Britney Spears Is Engaged & Octavia Spencer Tells Her To Get A Prenup

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend Sam Asghari has proposed & the two are now engaged!

Sam Asghari by her side. Her caption says it all… “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” Britney just broke the news on Instagram, posting a video of her showing off the huge rock on THAT finger, withby her side. Her caption says it all… “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” We also saw on a now deleted post he got ‘lioness’ engraved on the inner band of the ring.. LOVE IT. Many people were quick to congratulate them, and many more, to advise them to GET A PRENUP! Especially with the whole conservatorship issue, they don’t want to see Britney get into a situation again where someone is taking her money. Octavia Spencer was one of the people who wrote “make him sign a prenup”. Sam later posted to his story saying: “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day,” he continued, adding two crying-laughing emojis. Check out their cute video below!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTvOjVsMPJe/

Shaquille O’Neil Was On Tinder & No One Believed It Was Him

On dating apps, it is not out of the norm to see and match with a catfish or scammer. For one woman, this wasn’t the case when she matched with Hall of Fame, four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal.

On Thursday night (September 9), the retired NBA star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He shared a variety of stories, including his time spent on Tinder.

“I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me, and they didn’t believe it was me,” he explained. “I was like, ‘it’s me! It’s Shaq!’[They said], ‘No, you’re not! Do you know what’s funny? She said, ‘Shaq would never be on this! So I had to delete my account. She was hot, too. I was like ‘I’m five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.’ No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!”

Disney Says All Movie Release From Now Till 2022 Will Be In Theatre ONLY

After the near $100 million opening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Walt Disney Company just made a major statement about the future of its films. First, all of the company’s remaining 2021 releases, including Eternals and The King’s Man, will play only in theaters for 45 days. In addition, the company just dated a bunch of future films all the way into 2024.

The biggest piece of that latter bit of news is that the 2024 calendar just added four new Marvel movies, scheduled for release February 16, May 3, July 26, and November 8, 2024. They’ll come after four Marvel movies across 2022 and a whopping five in 2023. Beyond that, Guillermo del Toro’s latest, Nightmare Alley, was pushed a few weeks from December 3 to December 17; the previously undated Bob’s Burgers movie will now be out May 27, 2022; and the live-action version of The Little Mermaid will swim into theaters May 26, 2023.

Both moves are strong indications just how bullish Disney is on the theatrical experience.

VMA RECAP – Here’s All The Top Performances & Winners From The Night!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR 24kGoldn ft. iann dior — “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

BTS — “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Dua Lipa — “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license” *WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST 24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows — “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko — “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN — “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn — “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart — “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto — “Sex Lies” — RCA Records

March 2021: Madison Beer — “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid LAROI — “WITHOUT YOU”

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license” *WINNER

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé — “my slime”

August 2021: jxdn — “Think About Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More” *WINNER

Drake ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — “Prisoner”

GROUP OF THE YEAR Blackpink

BTS *WINNER

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

BEST POP

Ariana Grande — “positions”

Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am”

BTS — “Butter” — BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches” *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo — “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes — “Wonder”

Taylor Swift — “willow”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo — “Said Sum”

Polo G — “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “FRANCHISE” *WINNER

BEST ROCK

Evanescence — “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters — “Shame Shame”

John Mayer — “Last Train Home” *WINNER

The Killers — “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon — “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz — “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers — “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals — “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons — “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — “My Ex’s Best Friend” *WINNER

Twenty One Pilots — “Shy Away” — Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker — “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

BEST LATIN Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA — “Lo Vas A Olvidar” *WINNER

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira — “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy — “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G — “Bichota”

Maluma — “Hawái”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open” *WINNER

Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Giveon — “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown — “Come Through”

SZA — “Good Days”

BEST K-POP (G)I-DLE — “DUMDi DUMDi” BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream” BTS — “Butter” *WINNER Monsta X — “Gambler” SEVENTEEN — “Ready to love” TWICE — “Alcohol-Free”