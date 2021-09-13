What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Is Engaged, VMA’s Recap & MORE!

Britney Spears Is Engaged & Octavia Spencer Tells Her To Get A Prenup
We also saw on a now deleted post he got ‘lioness’ engraved on the inner band of the ring.. LOVE IT.
Many people were quick to congratulate them, and many more, to advise them to GET A PRENUP! Especially with the whole conservatorship issue, they don’t want to see Britney get into a situation again where someone is taking her money. Octavia Spencer was one of the people who wrote “make him sign a prenup”. Sam later posted to his story saying:
“Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day,” he continued, adding two crying-laughing emojis.
Check out their cute video below!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTvOjVsMPJe/
Shaquille O’Neil Was On Tinder & No One Believed It Was Him
On dating apps, it is not out of the norm to see and match with a catfish or scammer. For one woman, this wasn’t the case when she matched with Hall of Fame, four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal.
On Thursday night (September 9), the retired NBA star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He shared a variety of stories, including his time spent on Tinder.
“I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me, and they didn’t believe it was me,” he explained. “I was like, ‘it’s me! It’s Shaq!’[They said], ‘No, you’re not! Do you know what’s funny? She said, ‘Shaq would never be on this! So I had to delete my account. She was hot, too. I was like ‘I’m five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.’ No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!”
Disney Says All Movie Release From Now Till 2022 Will Be In Theatre ONLY
After the near $100 million opening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Walt Disney Company just made a major statement about the future of its films. First, all of the company’s remaining 2021 releases, including Eternals and The King’s Man, will play only in theaters for 45 days. In addition, the company just dated a bunch of future films all the way into 2024.
The biggest piece of that latter bit of news is that the 2024 calendar just added four new Marvel movies, scheduled for release February 16, May 3, July 26, and November 8, 2024. They’ll come after four Marvel movies across 2022 and a whopping five in 2023. Beyond that, Guillermo del Toro’s latest, Nightmare Alley, was pushed a few weeks from December 3 to December 17; the previously undated Bob’s Burgers movie will now be out May 27, 2022; and the live-action version of The Little Mermaid will swim into theaters May 26, 2023.
Both moves are strong indications just how bullish Disney is on the theatrical experience.
VMA RECAP – Here’s All The Top Performances & Winners From The Night!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — “Mood”
BEST NEW ARTIST
24kGoldn
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
BEST COLLABORATION
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blackpink
BEST POP
BEST HIP-HOP
BEST ROCK
BEST ALTERNATIVE
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”
BEST R&B
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE — “DUMDi DUMDi”
Here are some more of the performances from the night: