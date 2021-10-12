What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kim K SNL Highlights, Adele Shares New Song On Instagram Live!

DC Comics Reveal That Latest Superman Character Is Bisexual

The new Superman, Jonathan Kent — who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday.

That same-sex relationship is just one of the ways that Jonathan Kent, who goes by Jon, is proving to be a different Superman than his famous father. Since his new series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, began in July, Jon has combated wildfires caused by climate change, thwarted a high school shooting and protested the deportation of refugees in Metropolis.

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” Tom Taylor, who writes the series, said in an interview. He said that a “new Superman had to have new fights — real world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world.”

The coming out of Superman, perhaps the most archetypal American superhero, is a notable moment even in an age when many comics have embraced diversity and are exploring pressing social issues. Batman’s sidekick, Robin, recently acknowledged romantic feelings for a male friend (not Dick Grayson — who was Batman’s partner for over four decades — but Tim Drake, a later replacement; there are multiple Robins just as there are multiple Supermen). And a new Aquaman comic stars a gay Black man who is positioned to become the title hero.

Ariana Grande Donated $5 Million To Help Provide Mental Health Support For Those Who Can’t Afford It

Ariana Grande has teamed up with platform Better Health to give away $5 million in free therapy. The singer announced the new partnership, in aid of World Mental Health Day on Sunday, writing on Instagram: “It’s World Mental Health Day and I’m beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy.

“I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing.”

Fans can access the free therapy via Better Health’s website, and those who take up the offer will also be given 15 per cent off their second month.

Ariana previously worked with Better Health to offer fans $1 million in therapy back in July, but the new deal is the biggest of its kind to date.

Adele Played Her New Song On Insta Live & It’s So Good

Adele surpised her fans over the weekend with an Insta live, playing 45 seconds of her new song ‘Easy On Me’. The full song is coming out on Friday! Check out the live below!

Kim Kardashian West Hosted SNL Over The Weekend & Killed It! Check Out The Highlights Here!

Kim Kardashian West got a lot of heat when it was announced that she would be hosting SNL, people though well she’s not a comedian, she doesn’t have anything coming out.. Why is SHE hosting? Well it seems like it was to show that she really can do it all. The skits were awesome, the monologue was awesome, she poked so much fun at herself and her family & there were some great guest appearances as well. Check out the highlights below as well as Halseys’ musical performances!

Justin Bieber Is Reigniting Tom Cruise Fight Drama

JB got totally fooled by the @deeptomcruise TikTok account recently, believing the “Tom Cruise” created by artificial intelligence was the real deal playing guitar and singing.

Justin was impressed, so he shouted out Tom for his musical skills and then reminded him of their previously rumored fight-to-be that never was, with Bieber basically saying, he could take him.

JB even went a step further later on by posting his own cover of the deepfake Cruise’s song to show his respect. But, it was all for naught, because Justin was fooled like so many of us, by the deepfake account that’s existed since February, created by Chris Ume, who uses A.I. technology to merge Cruise’s face with impersonator Miles Fisher’s to create the realistic effect… Check it out below! So crazy!

https://www.tiktok.com/@deeptomcruise/video/7001976758710848774?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2021%2F10%2F11%2Fjustin-bieber-fooled-deepfake-tom-cruise-fight-challenge%2F&referer_video_id=7001976758710848774&refer=embed&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1